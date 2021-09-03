College Football Schedule: No. 6 Aggies host Kent St.; Horns take on Cajuns

College football games involving ranked team Sat., Sept. 4

 

Tulane at #2 Oklahoma 11 a.m./FOX

#19 Penn St. at #12 Wisconsin 11 a.m./FOX

Fresno St. at #11 Oregon 11 a.m./PAC 12

#1 Alabama vs. #14 Miami, FL 2:30 p.m./ABC

Miami, OH at #8 Cincinnati 2:30 p.m./ESPN+

#17 Indiana at #18 Iowa 2:30 p.m./BTN

#23 La.-Lafayette at #21 Texas 3:30 p.m./FOX

San Jose St. at #15 USC 4 p.m./PAC 12

#5 Georgia at #3 Clemson 6:30 p.m./ABC

Florida Atlantic at #13 Florida 6:30 p.m./SEC

Kent St. at #6 Texas A&M 7 p.m./ESPNU

Montana at No. 20 Washington 7 p.m./PAC 12

#16 LSU at UCLA 7:30 p.m./FOX

 

Games involving unranked Texas schools

 

Rice at Arkansas 1 p.m./ESPN+

Texas Tech vs. Houston 6 p.m./ESPN

Baylor at Texas St. 6 p.m./ESPN+

Abilene Christian at SMU 6 p.m./ESPN+

Northwestern St. at North Texas 6:30 p.m./ESPN3

UTSA at Illinois 6:30 p.m./BTN

Duquesne at TCU 7 p.m./Big 12

Bethune Cookman at UTEP 8 p.m./ESPN3

 

