College football season to kick off Sat. with limited schedule

The 2021 college football season will get under way on a Saturday with only a handful of games on the docket.
The so-called marquee game is a Big 10 clash between Nebraska and Illinois that will be televised at noon from Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. by FOX.
At 1 p.m. on CBSSN, Connecticut travels across the country to take on Fresno St.
ESPN will be broadcast Hawaii's game at UCLA, which will get under way at 2:30 p.m.
Geographical rivals Texas-El Paso and New Mexico St. will do battle at 8:30 p.m. in Las Cruces, NM. That game will not be televised nationally.
The schedule will concluded with a 9 p.m. contest that will feature Southern Utah playing at San Jose St.
CBSSN will be televising the game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.