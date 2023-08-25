A small sampling of games are on tap for Saturday as the new season of college football launches.
Only two ranked teams are scheduled to play this week. No. 6 USC will entertain San Jose State beginning at 7 p.m. (PAC 12 Network).
The No. 13-ranked Fighting Irish of Notre Dame will face Navy at 1:30 p.m. (NBC) from Dublin, Ireland.
University of Texas El Paso is the only Texas university that is slated for battle Saturday. The Miners will travel to Jacksonville State (4:30 p.m., CBSN).
Meanwhile, Massachusetts is at New Mexico State and Ohio University treks to South Dakota State. Both of those game will kick-off at 6 p.m. UMass-New Mexico State will be broadcast on ESPNU while FS1 will handle the Ohio-South Dakota State game.
At 6:30 p.m. on the SEC Network, Vanderbilt will welcome Hawaii to Nashville.
A Conference USA tilt that will feature Florida International traveling to Louisiana Tech will conclude the days action with an 8 p.m. kick-off. That game will can be seen on CBCSN.
