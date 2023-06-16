College World Series: Oral Roberts rallies late to turn back TCU

OMAHA, Neb. — Blaze Brothers hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the ninth inning after an Oral Roberts pitching meltdown in the eighth, and the Golden Eagles continued their surprising postseason run with a 6-5 victory over TCU on Friday in the opening game of the College World Series.
The Eagles, the lowest seed to make it to Omaha since 2012, had just gone down three runs before they jumped on Luke Savage for four in the ninth. Drew Stahl’s RBI single pulled ORU within 5-3, and then Brothers drove an 0-1 pitch out to left for his first homer since May 24.
“It was like slow motion,” Brothers said. “Right when I felt it off the bat it felt pretty good, and I saw the left fielder kind of turn around, and I was, like, ‘Oh, that ball’s out. Lets go.’ I just wanted to get around the bases to celebrate with the boys.”
Oral Roberts is in the CWS for the first time in 45 years, and except for the rocky eighth inning, the upstart challengers from the Summit League showed no sign of wilting on college baseball’s biggest stage while winning for the 24th time in 25 games.
The Eagles’ Jonah Cox went 0 for 5, ending a 47-game hitting streak that was tied for third-longest in Division I history.
ORU (52-12) will play the winner of Friday night’s game between Florida and Virginia on Sunday night. TCU (42-23), which lost for the first time in 12 games, will play the Florida-Virginia loser in an elimination game Sunday afternoon.
“You’ve just got to give credit to Oral Roberts where credit’s due,” TCU coach Kirk Saarloos said. “They’ve done it — I watched them in the postseason. They’ve come back. They’re a resilient bunch, an old group. And they put a great swing on the ball in the ninth. But I wouldn’t change anything. I thought our guys played with great effort, great grit. It just stinks sometimes somebody’s got to lose a game like that.”
