College World Series: Oral Roberts rallies late to turn back TCU

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 108 expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 7 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, until 7 AM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur. In the wake of lastnight's dangerous thunderstorms, many power outages are affecting our Counties and Parishes this morning. Precautions should be taken to protect you and yours with shade and breeze. Drink lots of fluids and try to get to a location with power during the heat of the day. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. &&