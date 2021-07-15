Collegiate soccer: Jaguar goalkeeper signs with UT-Tyler

Eduardo Alba had an incredible season this spring, working between the pipes for the jacksonville Jaguars.
His efforts were not for naught, as the Houston product has signed with the University of Texas-Tyler (NCAA, Division II, Lone Star Conference).
Alba played in seven games last season and gave up only two goals and ended the year with an impressive 0.30 goals allowed average.
Stated differently, Alba saved 94.3% of the shots that came his way.
In games that Alba played in the Jags went 5-2.
UT-Tyler went 4-5-1, 4-3-1 Lone Star Conference last season.
The Patriots are scheduled to open the new season on Sep. 4 by traveling to Oklahoma City to face Oklahoma Christian.
