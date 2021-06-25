Collegiate Soccer: JC's Machado commits to UT Permian Basin

Jacksonville College's Victor Machado has committed to continue his academic and soccer career at the University of Texas Permian Basin (NCAA Division II, Lone Star Conference).
Machado, a midfielder from Mexicali, Mexico, played in all nine Jaguar matches this past season and was in the starting line up for head coach Martin Melchor on seven occasions.
He scored two goals and had one assist for five points.
Machado shot eight times and had one game winner for the Purple and White.
UT Permian Basin posted a 5-3-1 overall record this past season and went 4-3-1 in league play.
The Falcons will open the 2021 campaign on Sep. 2 by facing Colorado Mesa in Grand Junction, Colo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.