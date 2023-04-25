Colton Bradford promoted to head football coach at Bullard High School

BULLARD - The Bullard Independent School District announced in a press release on Tuesday morning that Colton Bradford has been promoted to head football coach.
Bradford takes over for Scott Callaway, who retired from coaching earlier this year, but will remain as the Bullard High School athletic director.
Bradford has been a part of Panther football since 2018. He has served as defensive coordinator, strength and conditioning coach and powerlifting coach while teaching economics and government courses at Bullard High School.
Bradford also coached in Bullard from 2009-16 before short stints at All Saints Episcopal and Palestine High School.
"Working at Bullard High School for 12 years has been an unbelievable opportunity and working with our students has been an absolute privilege," Bradford said in the release. "We have some of the best student athletes in East Texas. They work hard, have high character and uphold high standards. I'm thrilled at the chance to continue working with and for the students at Bullard. We will continue to set the standard high for our student athletes."
The Panthers are scheduled to open the 2023 season on August 25 by hosting Mabank.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.