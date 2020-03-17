Commentary: Let's remember coronavirus' hidden victims

I have never been one of those sports fans that loves to get the autographs of professional athletes.
In fact, I own just two items that have been signed by professional sports starts.
One is an autographed picture of New Orleans Saints placekicker Tom Dempsey as he kicked a then record-breaking field goal on Nov, 8, 1970 that gave the Saints a 19-17 victory over the Detroit Lions.
As a nine-year old boy, I was really impressed by the fact that a man that was born with only a partial right foot could have the physical ability to boot a football 63 yards.
Dempsey's record was quite significant, as it stood for 43 years.
Today Tom Dempsey, 73, is a victim, of sorts, of coronavirus (COVID-19).
According to a piece written by Ramon Antonio Vargas of nola.com, Dempsey, who suffers from Alzheimer's disease and dementia, is a resident of Lambeth House, an assisted living center in New Orleans.
Dempsey doesn't actually have coronavirus, but he is suffering nevertheless.
Just as is the case at many nursing and rehabilitation facilities in the United States, non-essential visitors are prohibited at the Lambeth House, as the facility attempts to protect its patients and staff from coronavirus.
What makes this really sad for one of the Saint greats is a member of Dempsey's family has dropped by Lambeth House daily to check in on him and to feed him a meal.
Preventative measures to stop the spread of the disease now make those visits a thing of the past.
The same thing is happening here in Cherokee County, as many of those that are residing in nursing homes and institutions such as the Rusk State Hospital, can no longer have visit from relatives and friends.
These “victims” of the coronavirus will not appear in any statistical categories, but they very much exist.
Perhaps there is a lesson here for us all. Instead of worrying about hording toilet paper, or when the next shipment of ground beef or flour is due to arrive at the supermarket, we could spend that time thinking about and praying for all the folks that are cut off from the ones that they love most.
