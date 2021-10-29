COMMENTARY: The most magical time of the year

Folks,
When is the most magical time of year? For a kiddo it has to be Christmas. Right? For a teenager it may be any of those seasons of learning for the first time – a solo drive, a dance, a look, a kiss? For the working folks it may be a vacation any time of year. For a senior it is the remembrance of a magical time in the past.
For the outdoorsman the magical time of the year is the natural event for which he spends his year in anticipation. For the deer hunter – the November whitetail deer rutting season; for the waterfowl hunter – the autumn migration of many species through his home turf; for the wild turkey hunter – the spring strutting show of the gobbler - those are magical times of the year.
The fisherman has the advantage of having multiple events throughout the year that are magical. The largemouth black bass spawn in early spring is the time to catch the largest bass of the year. The white bass (sand bass) spawn in spring brings millions of bass out of the lakes into the tributaries for easy catching. The redfish migration from the Gulf into marshes and bays in fall is so magical it should not be missed.
A crisp first norther, a full moon rise at dusk, a brilliant red sunset and a still sunrise are magical events that usually catch us by surprise but shouldn’t. However, the most magical times of any year are the relationship experiences that identify us as humans. Our gregarious nature leads us to those special times when we communicate without speaking, see without looking, know without thinking and love without trying. May all our times be magic?
Until we put in again,
Michael
