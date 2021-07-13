COMMENTARY: We're not out of the COVID-19 woods, yet

Granted things are much better, when it comes to COVID-19, than they were this time last year, but don't let that trick you into a false since of security.
In the world of athletics, the dreaded and deadly virus is still making its presence known.
On June 26, the North Carolina State University baseball team had its College World Series run ended prematurely when the team was forced by the NCAA to cancel its game against No. 4 Vanderbilt due to a high numbers of players that were not available due to COVID-19.
It was later reported by Sports Illustrated that eight members of the team had tested positive for COVID-19.
Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sanky recently advised the league's teams that the conference would not be taking extra measures, such as rescheduling games this year, should a school have a COVID-19 outbreak this fall.
No doubt, the decision was based on the fact that plenty of COVID-19 vaccine is available now and the vast majority of those coming down with COVID-19 are the unvaccinated.
We are now at a critical time in our battle against the pandemic.
There were 19,032 newly reported cases of COVID-19 reported on Sunday in the United States. That number has risen at an alarming 60% rate over the past 14 days, mainly due to the Delta Variant strain of the virus.
Cherokee County, much like the Lone Star State, is not exactly setting the world on fire when it comes to the number of folks that have been inoculated against COVID-19 — only 25.6% of county residents have been fully inoculated, compared to 38.5% of all Texans — the national average is 43.9%.
Student athletes at the high school level that participate in fall sports (football, volleyball, tennis, cross country, etc.) and that have not been vaccinated against COVID-19, still have time — although it is dwindling quickly — to get the jab in the arm and be protected when the seasons open up in late August.
No one wants to see social distancing and mandatory mask wearing be a part of the daily routine again, and no team wants to be sidelined due to COVID-19 outbreaks, or mass exposure, amongst a team.
Remember, last season, Rusk was forced to forfeit its bi-district football playoff game against Salado due to COVID-19 protocols, so yes, it CAN happen hear.
Decisions made in the next couple of weeks regarding COVID-19 vaccinations, could keep history from repeating itself this fall.
