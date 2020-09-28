Congratulations! Play of the Game

It was pretty easy for the Jacksonville Indian broadcast team to decide on the Congratulations! Play of the Week for the Crandall game.
A 95-yard catch and run touchdown strike from senior-quarterback Patrick Clater to sophomore-wideout Karmelo Clayborne was a play that will not soon be forgotten by Indian fans.
The dazzling score gave Jacksonville an early 6-0 lead over the Pirates.
Clayborne ended up leading the Indians in receiving by catching three passes for 116 yards.
Clater went 26-41-4 for 351 yards and two touchdowns in the game. He also rushed for a pair of touchdowns.
