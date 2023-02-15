Cooper Reid returns home to Troup

TROUP - After being hospitalized for five months, Cooper Reid, a member of the Troup Tiger football team, was able to return home on Wednesday afternoon.
Troup Independent School District students as well as well wishers from the community lined the streets to cheer Reid's return.
Reid suffered a traumatic brain injury while competing in a game against Price-Carlisle in early September 2022. Since then he has been treated at hospitals in Tyler and in Houston and most recently has been going through an extensive rehabilitation program at TIRR Memorial Herman specialty hospital in Houston.
According to Facebook posts made by Reid's immediate family, he has been making progress in physical therapy and has been getting stronger and has been regaining weight; all positives.
The process is understandably slow, but it is moving in the right direction.
Reid's family said in the posts that they believe that it is important at this stage to give him time at home, in an environment that he is used to and one where he will be surrounded by family and friends.
The Reid family would like to thank everyone for their "constant and faithful prayers."
Welcome home, Cooper!
