Cooper Reid suffers a stroke, prayers are urgently needed

HOUSTON - Cooper Reid, a member of the Troup High School football team who suffered a serious brain injury during a game on Sept. 9, has had a stroke and his family is asking everyone for prayers.
A scan indicated that Reid has suffered a stroke, according to Cooper Reid #22 prayers and update Facebook page.
He has been transferred to Children's Memorial Hospital-Hermann in Houston.
The Reid family has requested everyone to send up prayers at once.
More specifically, the family is asking that people pray that the medical staff treat Cooper swiftly and with accuracy and that he have minimal defects from the stroke. And, prayers are requested for the doctors to be able to find out the cause of the stroke.
