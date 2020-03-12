Coronavirus concerns hit sports world hard

Due to health concerns associated with the coronavirus (COVID-19), all Power 5 conference basketball tournaments have been canceled.
The Southland Conference, which is home to Stephen F. Austin State University, has also canceled its championship tournament that was to be played in Katy.
The NCAA announced on Wednesday that, for now, its March Madness basketball tournament will go on as planned, but no fans will be allowed in the various venues.
The TPC Sawgrass professional golf tournament in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla will not allow fans on the course for its final three days of play.
The National Basketball Association suspended the remainder of its season Wednesday night Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz tested positive for the virus. A positive test results came back on another Jazz player on Thursday morning.
Major League Soccer announced that it is shuttering its season for 30 days as a precautionary measure.
The Association Tennis Professionals (ATP) Miami Open tennis tournament, slated to get under way on March 23, has also been canceled.
The ATP has announced that its tour has been suspended world wide for six weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.