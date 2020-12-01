Coronavirus KOs Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

After being held for 86-consecutive years, the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl will not be played this year.
As first reported by Stadium, and subsequently confirmed by several news outlets afterwards, the New Year's Eve game matching teams from the Pac 12 and the Atlantic Coast Conference this year's edition has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This is the ninth college football bowl game to be nixed for reasons related to coronavirus.
The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl was to have been played at Sun Bowl Stadium on the campus of the University of Texas El Paso.
