CADDO MILLS – Bullard used a potent rushing attack to compliment its passing game, and as a result the Panthers were able to earn a 38-28 win over Caddo Mills in a game that was played at Ed Locker Stadium.
Bullard moved to 2-0 with the win while the Foxes are 1-1.
The game was called with a little more than a minute to play in the third quarter after a second Caddo Mills player was injured to the extent of having to be flown to a nearby hospital.
The Panthers led 10-0 after one period of play and took a 26-20 lead in to the dressing room at the break.
Bullard salted away the win by scoring 14-unanswered points to start the third quarter. Braxton Corley caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Aydan Barrett and Quasy Warren jetted 39 yards to pay dirt to account for the Panther scores.
Barrett went 14-30-0 for 189 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for a 3-yard touchdown to guide the Bullard offense.
Warren led the Panthers in rushing with 16 carries for 167 yards and three touchdowns; one covering 70 yards.
Bullard’s top pass catcher was Clifford Davis III (8-108).
Noah Hill was on the receiving end of one of Barrett’s touchdown strikes.
The Panthers played a mistake-free game while the Foxes turned the ball over three times.
Bullard racked up 423 total yards (234 rushing, 189 passing) compared to Caddo Mills’ 306 total yards.
Next Friday Bullard will host Quinlan Ford (1-1) and Caddo Mills will visit Canton.
