The original version of this story contained incorrect information due to incorrect information being submitted. The story below corrects the previous one.
ELYSIAN FIELDS — With three runners finishing in the top 12, including a second-place effort from Marigold Hunter, the Troup Lady Tigers finished in second place in the team standings at the District 16-3A Cross Country Championships, which were held in Elysian Fie3lds on Wednesday.
Hunter completed the course in a time of 13:32, with only Tatum's Makensi Greenwood (13:32) finishing in front of her.
Danielle Puckett ran a 14:41 to secure fifth place and Madeline Howell came in 12th place, running a 15:41.
Completing the top five finishers for the Lady Tigers was Skylar Phillips (15th, 16:51) and Alexa Splawn (22nd, 17:41).
Competing for the Lady Tigers, but not figuring into the team points was Yanely Jimes (27th) and Alyssa White (31st).
In the team standings Elysian Fields garnered the district title with 40 points, followed by Troup (56) and Tatum (58).
Waskom (61) was fourth and Jefferson (133) claimed the fifth spot.
