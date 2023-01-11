Chloe Countee came in off the bench to pour in 23 points in Jacksonville College's 68-54 win over Southwest Assemblies of God junior varsity team on Monday evening at the Curtis Carroll Fieldhouse.
It was JC's second win of the season over SWAGU.
The Lady Jags (9-5, 0-2 in Region XIV) had to overcome a slow start - SWAGU led, 30-26, at the end of the first half - in notching the victory.
JC played much better in the second half when the Lady Jags outscored their guests, 42-24.
Salaya Holmes scored 19 points and hauled in five rebounds for JC, while Chidera Ezeilo pitched in eight points to compliment her nine boards.
Grace Okih led JC in rebounding with nine. She also chipped in four points.
The Lady Jags will return to conference play at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday when a visit to Tyler Junior College is slated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.