Cover comes through in the clutch to propel Troup to a 6-5 win over Harleton

HARLETON - Bracey Cover answered the bell on two occasions to help send Troup to a 6-5 victory over Harleton in a District 16-3A game that was played in Harleton on Tuesday night.
Cover got the save after getting the final two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
With one out and none aboard, Cover came on in reiief of the Troup starter, Colby Turner.
Turner got the start for the Tigers and pitched 6.1 frames. He gave up five runs (four earned) on six hits. Turner fanned five and walked three and was the winning pitcher of record.
Cover also scored what turned out o be the game winning run in the top of the fourth, which was a three-run frame for the Tigers (13-11-1, 8-6).
Behind, 5-2, the Wildcats, added two runs in the bottom of the fourth and a single run in the seventh inning but ultimately came up short.
Brady Adams went 2-4 with a double for Troup. Carson Davenport also stroked a double.
Cover had one hit and two RBI while Carson Davenport pounded out a double.
Meanwhile, Jace Lovelady, Ty Lovelady and Turner each singled and drove in a run.
Troup moved to 13-11-1 overall and 8-6 in conference play.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.