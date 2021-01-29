Cover drops in 6 treys to spark Troup to an upset over West Rusk in OT

TROUP — Bracey Cover scored a game-high 19 points and drained six triples to launch Troup to a 48-44 upset victory over West Rusk in overtime on Friday at Tiger Gymnasium.
The Tigers improved to 13-10, 4-6, while the Raiders left town with a 7-13, 6-4 worksheet.
Troup led 29-28 at the break, but the game was tied, 42-42, at the end of regulation.
The Tigers finish strong and won the extra session 6-2 to garner the conference win.
Trae Davis popped in nine points, which included one bucket from beyond the arc, and Blake Wood chipped in eight and two triples, for the Maroon and White.
Clayton Vickers added six points for the Tigers.
District 16-3A play will continue at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday when Troup makes the short trip up to Arp.
