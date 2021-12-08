Cover nets 21 points in Troup's win over Cayuga

TROUP — Troup used a big third quarter effort in garnering a 49-42 triumph over visiting Cayuga on Tuesday night.
Cayuga led 19-18 to start the second half, but the Tigers (7-1) outscored the Wildcats (4-2), 18-3, in the pivotal segment to surge ahead.
Bracey Cover of Troup was the game's leading scorer with 21 points. He sank three buckets from beyond the arc.
Also dropping in three triples was Logan Womack, who tossed in 11.
Trae Davis pitched in nine points for the winners and Colby Turner scored four points.
Davis added a triple for Troup.
Troup also prevailed in the junior varsity game, winning 35-33.
The Tigers will open play in the Frankston Tournament on Tuesday when they take on Gladewater at 1:30 p.m. and the Tyler HEAT at 6:15 p.m.
