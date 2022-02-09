Cover puts in 26, Tigers edge Jackets, 51-48

ELYSIAN FIELDS - Bracey Cover scored a game-high 26 points, which featured eight baskets from 3-point range and Troup clipped Elysian Fields, 51-48 on Tuesday night.
The Tigers trailed 37-31 going into the fourth frame, but out score Elysian Fields, 20-11, in the final period to come home with the 'W'.
Other scorers for Troup were Trae Davis (12), Trevor Padia (8) and Logan Womack (5).
Troup sank 10 treys in the game and the Jackets dropped in five shots from beyond the arc.\
Troup (20-11, 6-6) will journey to Waskom for a 6:15 p.m. game on Friday.
