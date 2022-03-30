Cover strokes 4 hits in Troup's 19-6 blow out over Wildcats

WASKOM — Troup improved to 9-8-1 and 3-2 in district play by taming Waskom's Wildcats, 19-6, in Waskom on Tuesday evening.
Bracey Cover was boss at the dish. He collected four hits, including a double and drove in three runs.
Ty Lovelady and Grayson Hearon each added three hits — both also doubled for the Tigers — with Loveland driving in one run and Hearon three.
Tanner Keys also had a noteworthy game. He had two hits and two RBI.
Colby Turner, Tucker Howell and Payton Elliott supplied the Maroon and White with a double each.
Howell drove in tw3o runs, while Turner and Elliott had an RBI each.
Turner picked up the win on the hill for Troup. He pitched five-scoreless frames and surrendered four hits, while fanning six and walking four.
Hearon came on in relief to pitch the last-two segments. He allowed two runs, both unearned on one hit. Hearon struck out three and walked one.
