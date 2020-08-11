COVID-19 adds a layer of anxiety for high school football coaches, trainers

With fall training camps now in their second week for UIL Class 1A-4A schools and Class 6A and 5A schools, including the Jacksonville Indians, beginning Week 2 of mini-workouts in shorts and t-shirts, the anxiety levels of many high school football coaches and trainers is, no doubt, running on the high side.
One thing that has the schoolboy coaches and trainers concerned is having all their t's crossed and i's dotted when it comes to all of the preventative measures that must be taken each day in attempting to keep COVID-19 in check.
Although an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure, according to the old saying, COVID-19 needed only a few days to deliver a substantial blow to Major League Baseball early this month.
The Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals have been hit particularly hard, with each team having a significant number of games postponed due to players, coaches, and staff members testing positive for the virus during the first couple of weeks of the abbreviated season.
Jacksonville High School athletic director and head football coach Wayne Coleman said that he is concerned now more than ever, given what professional baseball is going through.
“There is just so much that we don't know, and don't have a answer for right now,” he said. “If a (high school) football team has a kid test positive, do we test all 40 or 50 guys on the team? That is a lot of tests, and there is the cost factor associated with that. Major League Baseball teams have many more resources than high schools do; yet look what has happened.”
“Their is just no clear direction right now on some things, so we all hoping for the best, and are trying to follow the preventative measures.”
Athletic trainers are also actively involved in making sure mandates that have been sent down by the state and/or the University Interscholastic League (UIL) are being followed in order to do everything possible to keep a student athlete from getting sick.
For example, water for football players.
The UIL mandates state that no shared (water bottles, water cow, etc.) water may be used.
This has forced Troup High School, as well as other schools, to dispense water to players in 12 ounce bottles, that are used one time and discarded for sanitary reasons.
Sam Hamilton, Head Athletic Trainer for the Troup Independent School District, said the Tigers go through about 288 bottles of water per practice.
“We go through a lot of water,” she said. “That doesn't mean the guys consume the whole bottle. They drink what they want, and the rest is discarded. We feel this is the safest and quickest way to get the players water.”
There are many other rules that schools are having to focus on following in the name of keeping the student-athletes safe in a world filled with COVID-19.
“I think everyone is doing the best that they can,” Hamilton, who has served as a licensed athletic trainer for nearly 20 years, said. “We are taking (COVID-19) serious, and are trying to do everything possible to keep everyone safe.”
That is not always a simple thing to do Hamilton said.
“A kid may come in with symptoms that could be allergies, or something worse,” she said. “We have to access each situation, and determine what the best thing to do is.”
Most states are following a phased-in approach where students are returning to school. Low-risk sports such as cross country, tennis and golf have been given a green light to move forward with their respective seasons, while high-risk, contact sports such as football have followed a more gradual return in some cases. At least six states have postponed their high school football seasons until Jan. 2021 or even March 2021 in some instances.
