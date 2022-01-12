COVID-19 cancelation cuts Maidens' time in Pine Tree Tournament

The Jacksonville Fightin' Maidens soccer team will now be playing only two games in the Pine Tree Tournament this week.
The team was originally scheduled to play three times, but Texarkana-Texas High was forced to withdraw from the tournament on Wednesday morning after the Texarkana Independent School District announced the closing of all schools and programs due to COVID-19 protocols. The closure runs Wednesday through Friday.
Jacksonville head girls soccer coach Colten McCown said the Maidens will play at noon on Thursday (vs. Pine Tree) and at 2 p.m. on Saturday (vs. Longview), as originally scheduled.
The team will use Friday, the day when the Maidens were supposed to face Texas High, as a day of rest.
There are no changes to the junior varsity schedule at this time.
Jacksonville (3-0-1) won the championship of the Palestine Tournament last weekend.
