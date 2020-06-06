COVID-19 could shake up seating arrangements at Tomato Bowl

Since mid-March coronavirus (COVID-19) has drastically impacted most all facets of everyday life.
That is expected to continue into the fall, with the virus remaining very much a threat to the public, as scientists around the world scurry to try to develop a vaccine.
Jacksonville High School graduation has taken place, student-athletes are scheduled to begin their voluntary strength and conditioning program on Monday, and it appears everything — barring a major resurgence of COVID-19 cases over the summer — is pointing towards the return of Fightin' Indian football this fall.
If a football game were to played this evening at the Tomato Bowl, it could only be played in front of 50 percent seating capacity, based on Phase III of Governor Greg Abbott's plan to reopen Texas, which was announced earlier this week.
School officials would also have to get Jacksonville mayor Randy Gorham or Cherokee County Judge Chris Davis to sign off on the event, and the school district would have to confer with local public health officials to make sure all necessary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 were in place and would be enforced.
Fightin' Indian fans should consider mentally preparing themselves, in case seating capacity limits are still in place come Aug. 28 when the Tribe open up the 2020 season by hosting Crandall.
The listed capacity of the Tomato Bowl is 8,384; hence a maximum of 4,192 people would be allowed in the facility, based on the 50 percent of capacity figure that is now the rule — this figure could go up, or drop down, based on the medical data surrounding COVID-19 in Texas.
Realistically, if 4,192 people turns out to be the limit, a number of different things could happen in regard to the exact seating locations.
With just over 5,000 seats on the home side, a maximum of 2,500 fans is all that would be able to be seated. Perhaps portions of the visitors side of the stadium would be designated for some of the home fans.
There are roughly 3,000 seats on the east side of the stadium, meaning about 1,500 people could be accommodated.
Aside from the Sept. 11 game against Henderson, an old geographic rival of the Indians, with fans that travel in large numbers, home games versus Marshall (Oct. 2), Texarkana-Texas (Oct. 23) and Mount Pleasant (Nov. 6) probably won't attract a plethora of visiting fans, which means there probably will be some extra seats available, if needed.
It most likely will be late summer before these questions are answered; but it isn't too early to be thinking about the issue and preparing for change on Friday nights at the Tomato Bowl.
