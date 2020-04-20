COVID-19 disruption prevents Devillier from potentially winning a state championship

Texas Governor Greg Abbott's decision Friday to keep all schools in the state closed through the spring term, followed by the University Interscholastic League's decision to cancel all remaining spring sports and state championships, could have very well cost Jacksonville High School senior Chloie Devillier a state championship.
Devillier who won the 97-pound weigh class at the Region 3, Division I Powerlifting Championships on February 29 in Longview, set four regional records in the process and qualified for the state meet for the fourth-consecutive year.
Her new regional bests included records in squat (270-pounds), bench press (125 lbs.) and dead lift (265 lbs.). Devillier also established a new high water mark for total weight lifted (660 lbs.).
“You feel for all the seniors that participated in spring sports, but you really have to feel bad for Chloie Devillier,” Jacksonville athletic director and head football coach Wayne Coleman said. “Chloie was poised to win a state championship in her weight class in powerlifting.
“She has been working hard for four years, in season and out of season, and she has consistently gotten stronger. She certainly would have been the favorite in her weight class at state and it is a real shame that it had to end like this.”
Devillier's top total weight lifted (dead lift + bench press + squat) was 660 pounds.
Of the regional qualifiers, Leanne Lee (Alvin-Shadow Creek) had a 650 lb. total figure and Brianna Caballero of San Marcos owned a 640 lb. total.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.