COVID-19 forces coaches to alter lifestyles

Under normal circumstances Jacksonville High School athletic director and head football coach Wayne Coleman would be swamped in early April.
Finalizing plans for spring football practice, attending Tribe and Fightin' Maiden playoff matches, keeping a close watch on the progress of Indian Baseball, Fightin' Maiden Softball, Tribe Tennis and Jacksonville track and field would be a few of his many duties.
With practically all facets of his everyday life forced into neutral due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, Coleman has been trying to adjust to having so much down time, just like millions of other Americans.
When reached by telephone on Thursday morning Coleman said that he was delivering a few lettermen's jackets (while practicing social distancing) and was working on returning the Tribe's football helmets for off-season reconditioning.
“Now that we know that we will not be having spring football practice, it is time to get our football helmets sent in for reconditioning and recertification,” Coleman said.
Since the Tribe will not be able to conduct spring practice, the team was in need of an additional preseason scrimmage. Coleman said he believes he can check that off of his list.”
“We have an agreement with Cleveland High School to scrimmage in each of the next two years in Lufkin,” he said. “Cleveland's coach has asked out of the arrangement so that they can scrimmage a team in Houston, and I told him if we can find a team to replace them, we'll let them out of the agreement. So far, I have not been able to find another team to scrimmage.”
Jacksonville and Bullard will face off during the second week of scrimmages, just as they have done for the past several seasons. This year's exhibition will take place at Panther Stadium.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.