COVID-19 forces FCA Heart of a Champion All-Star games to cancel

TYLER — The Northeast Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes Heart of a Champion All-Star games, which were scheduled for mid June, have been canceled due to the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
The games, which feature local and area seniors, are made up of competitions in football, baseball, softball and soccer.
In addition, all-star cheerleaders are also selected.
According to a media release on Monday, organizers said that after considerable prayer, conversations with Athletic Directors and medical personnel, they have concluded, that due to circumstances beyond their control, they would need to cancel the 2020 Northeast Texas FCA Heart of a Champion All Star Week and games. Officials believe that the steps are not what was desired, but what they deemed as the necessary and correct decision keeping in mind the safety of our athletes, coaches, sponsors and volunteers.
Local and area student-athletes who were slated to play in the games include Jacksonville High School's Jordyn Whitaker and Saylor Williams in softball and soccer standouts Brandi Daiz, Lizbet Escareño, Amy Moreyra and Kelsy Traylor.
Bullard High School seniors Tristen Shewmake and Nicholas Hooley were to suit up in the football game and Jacelyn Cowart was included as a cheerleader.
