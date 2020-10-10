The Executive Committee of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo (FWSH&R) announced on Friday that they have canceled the 2021 show due to an on-going threat of COVID-19.
The 2021 was scheduled to be held in the Dickies Arena in Forth Worth.
FWSH&R attracts nearly 1.3 million people annually to downtown Ft. Worth.
Health officials warned event organizers that it would not be wise to have that many people assembled, given the prevalence of the virus.
