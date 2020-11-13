COVID-19 issues force Brook Hill to cancel regular season finale

Due to COVID-19 issues, Brook Hill officials have decided to cancel tonight's district game against Dallas Christian, that was to be played in Mesquite.
This was to have been the last regular season game for the Guard.
Brook Hill (5-3, 2-2) finishes third in district and will open the TAPPS, Class 5A state playoffs in two weeks (opponent to be determined).
Dallas Christian (7-0, 4-0) will represent the conference as the top seed.
