COVID-19 sidelines significant number of Longhorns

AUSTIN — The University of Texas confirmed Thursday that 13 members of the school's football team have tested positive, or, are presumed to be positive, for coronavirus (COVID-19).
An additional 10 student-athletes are reported to be asymptomatic and are in self quarantine.
Four have tested positive for the antibody.
Voluntary summer workouts started earlier this month for the Longhorns.
Those workouts are continuing to be conducted as scheduled.
