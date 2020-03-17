Cowboy fan favorite Jason Whitten signs with Las Vegas Raiders

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Veteran tight end Jason Whitten is heading west.
The popular Dallas Cowboy pass catcher has signed a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders for a reported $4.75 million.
The 6'-6”, 263-pound Whitten, 37, caught 63 passes last season for 529 yards and four touchdown as a Cowboy.
He came out of retirement and returned to Dallas prior to the start of the 2019 campaign after working for one season as a television broadcaster.
Whitten, who played collegiatly at Tennessee, has 1,215 career catches for 12,977 yards and 72 touchdowns.
Whitten a 16-year veteran, has played for Dallas his entire career.
The Raiders will be making their Las Vegas debut this fall, after moving from Oakland.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.