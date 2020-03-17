Cowboy fan favorite Jason Whitten signs with Las Vegas Raiders

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Veteran tight end Jason Whitten is heading west.

The popular Dallas Cowboy pass catcher has signed a one-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders for a reported $4.75 million.

The 6'-6”, 263-pound Whitten, 37, caught 63 passes last season for 529 yards and four touchdown as a Cowboy.

He came out of retirement and returned to Dallas prior to the start of the 2019 campaign after working for one season as a television broadcaster.

Whitten, who played collegiatly at Tennessee, has 1,215 career catches for 12,977 yards and 72 touchdowns.

Whitten a 16-year veteran, has played for Dallas his entire career.

The Raiders will be making their Las Vegas debut this fall, after moving from Oakland.

