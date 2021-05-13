Cowboys 2021 Schedule: Dallas to open season by visiting Super Bowl champions

The Dallas Cowboys will launch the 2021 season by paying a visit to Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Kick-off at Raymond James Stadium is set for 7:20 p.m on Thursday, Sept. 9. The game will be broadcast on NBC.
Dallas will play at A T & T Stadium for the first time on Monday, Sept. 27 when it hosts Philadelphia in an NFC East clash. ESPN will air the game as a part of its “Monday Night Football” package.
Other games of note find Dallas visiting Kansas City at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday, November 21, in a game to be carried by FOX, and the 'Boys hosting the Las Vegas Raiders in the annual Thanksgiving Day affair. That game will start at 3:30 p.m. and will be carried by CBS.
The regular season is slated to conclude at noon on January 9, 2022 when Dallas travels to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles. FOX will have the telecast of the game.
This is the first season that all NFL teams will be playing a 17-game regular season schedule. Dallas will be the away team nine times in the 2021 season and will play at home on eight occasions.
2021 Dallas Cowboys Regular Season Schedule
Thur. 09/09-at Tampa Bay Buccaneeers 7:20 p.m.
Sun. 09/19-at Los Angeles Chargers 3:25 p.m.
Mon. 09/27-vs. Philadelphia Eagles 7:15 p.m.
Sun. 10/02-vs. Carolina Panthers 12:00 p.m.
Sun. 10/10-vs. New York Giants 3:25 p.m.
Sun. 10/17-at New England Patriots 3:25 p.m.
Sun. 10/24-BYE
Sun. 10/31-at Minnesota Vikings 7:20 p.m.
Sun. 11/07-vs. Denver Broncos 12:00 p.m.
Sun. 11/14-vs. Atlanta Falcons 12:00 p.m.
Sun. 11/21-at Kansas City Chiefs 3:25 p.m.
Thr. 11/25-vs. Las Vegas Raiders 3:30 p.m.
Thr. 12/02-at New Orleans Saints 7:20 p.m.
Sun. 12/12-at Washington Football Team 12:00 p.m.
Sun. 12/19-at New York Giants 12:00 p.m.
Sun. 12/26-vs. Washington Football Team 7:20 p.m.
Sun. 01/02-vs. Arizona Cardinals 12:00 p.m.
Sun. 01/09-at Philadelphia Eagles 12:00 p.m.
