Cowboys forced to hold training camp in Frisco

National Football League teams have been instructed to conduct their respective training camps at team facilities this year in an effort to reduce the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).
The news was first reported by ESPN.
This means the Dallas Cowboys will be training at The Star in Frisco, and for the first time since 2012, will not be conducting a portion of training camp in Oxnard, Calif.
Dallas is one of a handful of teams that spend part of training camp at a location other than their team headquarters.
Training camps for NFL teams are scheduled to open in late July.
