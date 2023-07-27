Cowboys lose leading tackler from '22 due to calf injury

Dallas Cowboy safety Donovan Wilson could miss as many as six weeks after sustaining a calf injury earlier this week during training camp, according to a report by ESPN.
It appears likely that he will be unable to take part in the team’s preseason games as well as the September 10 season opener against the New York Giants.
Wilson, 28, who is in his fifth season in the NFL after a solid college career at Texas A&M, led Dallas in tackles, with 108 a season ago.
He also had five quarterback sacks and forced two fumbles in 17 games.
