Cowboys make changes to defensive coaching staff

Multiple media outlets have reported that the Dallas Cowboys have fired defensive coordinator Mike Nolan and defensive line coach Jim Tomsula.
The report was confirmed by WFAA in Dallas late Friday afternoon.
The Cowboys gave up 473 points this past season, which was the most points allowed in the history of the franchise.
Nolan had just completed his first season in Dallas.
The Cowboys failed to qualify for the playoffs this year and ended their season on Sunday, losing to the New York Giants.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.