Cowboys open season at Rams, will host 49ers and Steelers

The NFL released its schedule for the upcoming season on Thursday evening, and the Dallas Cowboys are scheduled to travel to Los Angeles on Sept. 13 to face the Rams, in the season opener.

The game will be the first of three Dallas appearances that will get under way at 7:20 p.m. on NBC. In its remaining Sunday night affairs, Dallas will visit Philadelphia on Nov. 1, and will host San Francisco on Dec. 20.

The Cowboys' traditional Thanksgiving Day game will pit Dallas against NFC East-rival Washington. That game will start at 3:30 p.m. on FOX.

On Oct. 19 the Cowboys will entertain Arizona (7:15 p.m., ESPN) in the team's lone Monday Night game.

Dallas is scheduled to conclude the regular season at noon on Jan. 3, 2021 when the New York Giants come to Arlington. That contest will be televised on FOX.

 

2020 Dallas Cowboys Regular Season Schedule

 

Sept. 13-at Los Angeles Rams 7:20 p.m,.-NBC

Sept. 20-vs. Atlanta Noon-FOX

Sept. 27-at Seattle 3:25 p.m.-FOX

Oct. 4-vs. Cleveland Noon-FOX

Oct. 11-vs. New York Giants 3:25 p.m.-CBS

Oct. 19-vs. Arizona 7:15 p.m.-ESPN

Oct. 25-at Washington Noon-Fox

Nov. 1-at Philadelphia 7:20 p.m.-NBC

Nov. 8-vs. Pittsburgh 3:25 p.m.-CBS

Nov. 15-Bye

Nov. 22-at Minnesota 3:25 p.m.-FOX

Nov. 25-vs.Washington 3:30 p.m.-FOX

Dec. 3-at Baltimore 7:20 p.m.-FOX

Dec. 13-at Cincinnati Noon-FOX

Dec. 20-vs. San Francisco 7:20 p.m.-NBC

Dec. 27-vs. Philadelphia 3:25 p.m.-FOX

Jan. 3-at New York Giants Noon-Fox

