Cowboys part ways with Ezekiel Elliott

DALLAS - The Dallas Cowboys have advised running back Ezekiel Elliott, 27, that they will be letting him go as a post-June 1 release, as reported by Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.
The move will free up $10 million in cap space for the Cowboys.
Elliott was scheduled to earn $10.9 million in salary in 2023. He was signed through the 2026 season.
Tony Pollard is expected to take over as the feature back in Dallas.
Elliott departs North Texas as Dallas' third all-time leading rusher, behind Emmitt Smith and Tony Dorsett.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.