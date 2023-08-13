Cowboys stumble against Jaguars in first preseason game

ARLINGTON, Texas — Calvin Ridley wasn’t around to answer questions about his first NFL action in almost two years.
Any extended insight into how the Jacksonville receiver feels about working with his new quarterback in a game will have to wait.
Ridley had two catches in his return from an absence lengthened by a yearlong gambling suspension, and Trevor Lawrence responded to an interception with a touchdown pass in a 28-23 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in a preseason opener Saturday.
Playing against mostly Dallas backup defenders, Ridley had a short catch on Jacksonville’s second series, then a first down grab on the third possession before Lawrence’s scoring toss to Christian Kirk.
It felt good to get back out on that field today with my teammates,” Ridley said in a statement issued by the team after the game. “I’m excited about the direction we’re headed as an offense and as a team.”
Lawrence’s TD toss was set up by a fumble on a punt return from KaVontae Turpin, who a year ago essentially made the roster with the Cowboys by returning a kickoff and a punt for scores in the same preseason game.
