Cowboys to host 49ers in Super Wild Card weekend showdown

Dallas (12-5), the No. 3-seed in the NFC, will open post season play at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday by entertaining San Francisco in a Super Wild Card weekend clash.
The 49ers (10-7) are seeded sixth in the NFC after coming in third place in the NFC West.
The weekend's array of games begins at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday when the Las Vegas Raiders travel to Cincinnati to challenge the Bengals.
Each team owns a 10-7 record, with the Bengals seeded No. 4 and Las Vegas seeded No. 5.
At 7:15 p.m. Saturday, the AFC's No. 6-seed, New England is scheduled to visit Buffalo, the No. 2 seed.
This will be the third meeting of the season between the divisional rivals.
New England will bring a 10-7 worksheet to the game, while the Bills are 11-6.
Sunday's card gets under way at noon when the Philadelphia Eagles (9-8), the NFC's No. 7 seed, travel to Tampa Bay (13-4) for a date with Tom Brady and the No. 2-seeded Buccaneers.
The final game on Sunday will start at 7:15 p.m. and will feature Kansas City hosting Pittsburgh in the AFC.
The Chiefs (12-5) are the No. 2 seed in the conference, while the Steelers (9-7) are the No. 7 seed.
Super Wild Card weekend will conclude at 7:15 p.m. on Monday when the Arizona Cardinals (11-6) make the short hop over to Los Angeles to play the Rams (12-5).
The Cardinals are seeded fifth in the NFC and the Rams are the No. 4 seed.
Tennessee (12-5) received the first round bye in the AFC, while Green Bay (13-4) gets the week off in the NFC.
