Cowboys to open post season in Tampa on Monday

The Dallas Cowboys are scheduled to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the final game of the NFL's Super Wildcard Weekend.
Kick-off from Raymond James Stadium is slated for 7:15 p.m. The game will be broadcast on ESPN/ABC.
The 'Boys are the fifth seed in the conference while the Buccaneers are seeded fourth after winning the NFL South championship.
Playoff action will get under way on Saturday with two games on tap.
At 3:30 p.m. (FOX), Seattle, the seventh seed in the NFC, will journey to Santa Clara to test the San Francisco 49ers for the third time this season. The 49ers are seeded second.
An AFC matchup featuring the Los Angeles Chargers, the fifth seed, and the Jaguars of Jacksonville, the fourth seed, will get under way at 7:15 p.m. (NBC) Saturday evening in Jacksonville.
Three games are on the card for Sunday, with the day beginning with a 12 p.m. (CBS) game featuring the Miami Dolphins taking on the Bills in Buffalo in the AFC. This is a seven-two matchup.
At 3:30 p.m. (FOX) the No. 6 seeded New York Giants will trek to Minnesota, the No. 3 seed, in NFC playoff action.
Cincinnati, the No. 2 seed in the AFC, will entertain Baltimore, the sixth seed at 7:15 p.m. (NBC) to wrap up Sunday's slate of games.
Kansas City (AFC) and Philadelphia (NFC) received first round byes.
