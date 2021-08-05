CANTON, OHIO — The Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers will get the 2021 National Football League preseason started when they meet at 7 p.m. (local time) on Thursday at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, in the annual Hall of Fame game.
The contest will be televised live by FOX.
According to information released by the Cowboys organization, most of the starters will play sparingly, or not at all.
Dallas will have three remaining preseason games, before opening the regular season by traveling to Super Bowl-champion Tampa Bay on Sept. 9 (7:20 p.m. kickoff).
On Aug. 13 the Cowboys will be in Phoenix to test the Arizona Cardinals.
Dallas will follow that up with a short trip to Houston where they will go up against the Texans on Aug. 21.
The exhibition season comes to a close on Aug. 29 with Dallas set to entertain the Jaguars from Jacksonville at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
NOTE: Former Cowboy-great Cliff Harris is scheduled to be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday. He will be a part of the 2020 Centennial Class. On Sunday former wide receiver Michael Irvin, will be inducted as a part of the 2021 Hall of Fame class.
