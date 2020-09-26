Crandall outlasts Jacksonville 38-25 in opener

Jacksonville started strong and finished the same way in its first meeting ever against Crandall on Friday at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
In between the Pirates scored 31-unanswered points and held on to beat the Tribe, 38-25.
With Crandall ahead 31-19 with 8:22 to go in the affair, Jacksonville continued to battle and played their way back into the game.
Tribe quarterback Patrick Clater faked a hand off and motored around the right side with 4:12 left to play to score a touchdown that cut the Pirate lead to 31-25, after Santos Aguilar drilled the point after touchdown.
Crandall answered on the unseeing drive by going 40 yards in seven plays, notching a score when Chris Abron scored his third rushing touchdown of the evening to put Crandall ahead, 38-25.
Abron, who carried 29 times for 156 yards was the game's top ground gainer.
Clater received a mixed review for the Tribe. While he ran for two touchdowns and passed for two more, he also gave up four interceptions and was tackled once in the end zone for a safety.
He ended up going 21-32-4 for 319 yards.
With 4:27 to go in the first quarter Clater hit Karmelo Clayborne in stride for a 95-yard touchdown down the center of the field, giving the Tribe a 6-0 lead after the conversion try was unsuccessful.
Clayborne had three catches for 118 yards to lead Jacksonville's receiving corp.
Dominik Hinojosa hauled in five catches for 70 yards. Latrail Rivers caught three pass for 39 yards, while Devin McCuin had three grads for 35 yards. Kasey Canady caught three passes for 36 yards as six different receivers caught at least one pass for the Indians.
Canady recovered a Crandall fumble late in the first period and three plays later Clater jetted around the left side for a 14-yard touchdown at the 2:44 juncture of the first stanza that doubled the Jacksonville margin to 12-0 — the two-point conversion attempt failed again.
Crandall then scored the next 31 points in the game.
The Pirates led 13-12 at halftime and 24-12 going into the fourth period.
Crandall had 368 total yards to the Tribe's 330, with 319 of that coming through the air.
No doubt the four interceptions really hurt the Indians, but their was plenty of positives for the team to build on.
Jacksonville will welcome Cleburne to town next Friday night.
Score by quarters:
Crandall 0 13 11 14 - 38
Jacksonville 12 0 0 13 25
Scoring Summary
JV-Karmelo Clayborne 95 pass from Patrick Clater (run failed), 6-0
JV-Patrick Clater 14 run (pass failed), 12-0
CR-Chris Abron 1 run (Brandon Perez kick), 12-7
CR-Deondre Bowman 79 pass from Austin Cruse (run failed), 12-13
CR-David Omosigho safety, 12-15
CR-David Omosigho safety, 12-17
CR-Chris Abron 6 run (Brandon Perez kick),12-24
CR-Mason Daugherty 74 interception return (Brandon Perez kick), 12-31
JV-Kasey Canady 7 pass from Patrick Clater (Santos Aguilar kick), 19-31
JV-Patrick Clater 6 run (run failed), 25-31
CR-Chris Abron 10 run (Brandon Perez kick), 25-38
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.