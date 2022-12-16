Chris Carpenter has a big day in UTSA's loss to Troy in the Cure Bowl

Chris Carpenter

 Source - UTSA Athletics

ORLANDO - No. 23 Troy came from behind to knock off No. 22 University Texas San Antonio, 18-12, in the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl, which was played in Orlando on Friday afternoon.

The Roadrunners (11-3), Conference USA champions, led 12-7 at halftime, but the Trojans, the Sunbelt champions, blanked UTSA 11-0 in the second half to chalk up the win.

Chris Carpenter, a sophomore from Jacksonville High School, had his best game of the season at wide receiver for UTSA. He had eight grabs for 56 yards, which included a 22-yard catch.

Carpenter also returned two punts for a total of 13 yards.

This was UTSA's final game as a member of Conference USA. The Roadrunners will be joining the American Athletic Conference prior to the start of the next football season.

