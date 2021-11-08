Cross Country: Hornets finish in 6th place at Class 2A state championship meet

ROUND ROCK — New Summerfield came in sixth place in the team standings at the UIL Class 2A Cross Country Championships on Saturday in Round Rock.
The Hornets finished with 201 points.
Schools that finished ahead of New Summerfield were: Poolville (68), Hamilton (81), Plains (124), Quanah (158) and Port Aransas (180).
Ary Hernandez, a junior, was the first to cross the finish Hornet to cross line. He posted a time of 17:53 for the 5K and came in 41st place in a field of 147.
Senior Marco Hernandez ran the course in 18:25 and finished 59th.
Also factoring into the Hornet team total was 72. Jack Torres (18:39); 91. Jose Sanchez (19:02) and 93. Ramiro Mendoza (19:04).
Axel Hernandez (98th) and Bryan Zavala (11th) also competed for the Hornets, but they did not factor into the team point total.
Abraham Morales from Bracketville was the first to cross the finish line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.