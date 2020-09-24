CROSS COUNTRY: Indian Express Meet to be run over 3 days at JHS

Cross country runners from middle school all the way up to varsity will be descending upon the Jacksonville High School campus on Thursday through Saturday for the annual Indian Express Meet.
Due to COVID-19 regulations, there are strict limits on how many participants can gather at a given time for cross country meets; thus what typically is contested in a day, is now spread out over a three-day period.
The middle school divisions are set to run beginning at 4:45 p.m. Thursday.
On Friday the junior varsity divisions will have their time on the grass, beginning at 8:00 a.m.
The meet will will come to a close with the varsity segments running on Saturday, starting at 8:00 a.m.
