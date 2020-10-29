Cross Country: Indians qualify for regionals after finishing 2nd in district meet

A young Jacksonville Tribe cross country team grew up a little bit on Thursday morning by finishing in second place in the team standings at the District 16-5A Championships, which were held in Jacksonville.
The Tribe chalked up 63 points, with only Lufkin (18) outpointing the Indians.
Huntsville racked up 82 points to come in third place, followed by Nacogdoches (86), Whitehouse (136) and Tyler High (161).
Moments before the start of the race Jacksonville head boys cross country coach Rudy Jaramillo said that he expected his boys to run well, but the fact that the team has no seniors was of a concern to him. A big race such as the district championship often requires a keen physical ability, as well as having cross country intellect.
Junior Marco Hernandez sparked the Tribe thinclads on the chilly morning by finishing second in the individual standings, after being timed in 17:42.8.
Only Adan Hernandez of Lufkin had a faster time (16:55.4).
Finishing in sixth place in the individual standings was Jacksonville's Kevin Nava (18:07.3).
Rounding out the top five finishers for the Tribe was Jonathan Lambert (12th, 19:08.6), Angel Luna (13th, 19:17.3) and Miguel Pinuelas (14th, 19:21.9).
Three of the Indians top five are juniors, while one is a sophomore and the other a freshman.
Jacinto Flores (16th, 19:37.8) and David Maldonado (17th, 19:38.8) also took part in the race for the Tribe.
The Indians' next action will come in the Class 5A, Region II Championships on Nov. 9-10 in Dallas.
