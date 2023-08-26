TYLER – Competing in the Class 6A-5A classification, the Jacksonville Cross Country Indians finished in fourth place in the team standings of the Tyler Legacy Invitational Saturday morning.
Jacksonville checked in with 102 points.
Legacy came in first place, with 41 points, followed by Rockwall Health (59) and Rockwall (75).
Evan Herrera of Rockwall Heath was the first to cross the finish line. He was timed in 15:50.
Sebastian Juarez led the Tribe to the finish line. He finished in seventh place overall and stopped the timer on 16:16.
Next was Angel Luna (11th, 16:42), followed by Juan Diego Salazar (19th, 17:15).
Jack Torres came in 32nd for the Tribe, running a 17:50, followed by Cole Killinsworth (33rd, 17:51).
Not figuring into the team points total for the Tribe was 41: Raul Ortiz (18:20) and 53. Anthony Morales (19:17).
Jacksonville’s junior varsity boys ran in the Class 4A-1A segment where they placed 12th in the team standings with 317 points.
Huffman-Hargrave (82), Tenaha (105) and Hudson (111) were the top three schools in the team standings.
The top five runners for the Tribe JV were: 50. Oscar Arredondo (19:14), 55. Angel Rangel (19.21), 64. Bryan Torres (20:00), 70. Rodrigo Escarena (20:06) and 78. Christopher Gutierrez (20:20).
Daylen Horace was clocked in 22:19 for the Tribe.
