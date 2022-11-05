Cross Country: Jacksonville boys finish in 9th place at state

The Jacksonville High School boy's cross country team came in ninth out of 16 teams at the UIL, Class 4A, State Cross Country Championships that were held in Round Rock on Friday. Pictured front row from left, Cristobal Gallegos, Juan Diego Salazar, Sebastion Juarez, Jacinto Flores, Cole Killingsworth and Angel Luna. On the back row is Jonathan Lambert.

 Courtesy photo

ROUND ROCK – The Jacksonville High School boy’s cross county team finished in ninth place at the UIL, Class 4A State Championships, that were contested in Round Rock on Friday.

Jacksonville finished with 208 points.

The first place team was Canyon with 40 points, followed by LaFeria (107) and San Elizario (147).

Fort Worth Diamond Hill Jarvis’ Angel Sanchez was the first runner to cross the finish line. Sanchez was timed in 15:47 for the 5K run.

Sebastion Juarez was the first Indian to complete the race. Juarez posted a time of 16:45 and came in 21st place.

Other Jacksonville competitors that factored into the team total included:

54. Angel Luna (17:34), 83. Jacinto Flores (18:00), 86. Juan Diego Salazar (18:03) and 96. Cole Killingsworth (18:18).

The Tribe’s Cristobal Gallegos and Jonathan Lambert also completed the race and placed 120th and 139th, respectfully.

Sixteen teams and 149 runners competed in the race.

Jacksonville boy’s cross country is coached by Rudy Jaramillo.

